Apple has announced a massive USD 500 billion investment in the United States for expansion in the next five years. The tech giant has said that the money would be used to expand the teams and facilities in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina and Washington. Apple said it planned to open a new factory in Texas, double the US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, and boost investment in AI and silicon engineering. Apple aims to to hire 20,000 people in the next four years and open 24 new factories in the US. Apple To Launch M4 MacBook Air, 11th-Gen iPad, AirTag 2, M3 iPad Air and Smart Home Display in 2025: Reports.

Apple Will Spend USD 500 Billion in US in Next 4 Years

🚨BIG NEWS: Apple plans to spend $500 BILLION in U.S., hire 20,000 Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the announcement: "We are bullish on the future of American innovation" Tim Cook met with President Trump in the Oval Office last Thursday. https://t.co/QCgAyHZ2gF — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 24, 2025

