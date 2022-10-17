Toon Finance TFT Coin

Toon Finance is the new crypto and NFT token project that is creating all of the buzz this week as their ICO project crushes Big Eyes in their first week of presale. Cryptocurrency experts have done their research thoroughly and what they have found is a true gem. It is meme coin season and Toon Finance is going to the World Cup. This team is incredible with the amount of buzz they have already raised and the presale phase 1 will be coming to an end soon with phase 2 beginning.

Presale is now open for the public as investors flock in around the hyped meme coin. Another tweeted, I am loading Toon bags as we speak. Toon Finance is the new crypto currency project that was released for public presale last week. The team has already announced that they will be dropping a cuddly and cute NFT project along with the token and from the looks of their art user will not be sorry. Check them out at toon.finance.

The toon team is working hard and cooking up just the recipe we all needed as the holidays approach us. Toon Finance is going to blow Big Eyes and Tama Doge out of the water if they continue up this green mountain. The team is pumped and the community is even more excited with the new DEX, NFTs, how much better can it get?

Crypto and meme coin investors have been waiting for the next token to ape into and we have found just the one. Market analysis says it has the potential to surpass DOGE. Continue reading as we explore the ToonVerse and give you the latest updates on why Toon Finance is already doing better than the old kitten Big Eyes coin that joined the presale party this week as media outlets all over the world write about them. Toon Finance Raises 1 Million Moving Forward in the Lane with Uniswap & 1nch.

The ICO Presale Process

You may have heard the term ICO presale before but aren't quite sure what it is. An ICO presale is when a cryptocurrency company sells a portion of their tokens to early investors before the main ICO. This is done to generate interest and funds for the project. The main ICO can be thought of as the public offering, where anyone can buy tokens.

The Toon Finance ICO presale process is a way for companies to raise money and create buzz for their project. By selling tokens to early investors, they are able to get the ball rolling and gain some initial traction. This can help them reach their fundraising goals and get closer to launching their project.

Why Have an ICO Presale?

There are a few reasons why companies opt to do an ICO presale. The first reason is that it helps them raise funds for their project. By selling tokens to early investors, they are able to generate interest and funds simultaneously. This can jumpstart their project and help them reach their fundraising goals more quickly.

Another reason why companies choose to do an ICO presale is to create buzz for their project. By getting people invested early on, they are more likely to spread the word and generate excitement around the launch. This can help them attract more users and reach a wider audience.

Lastly, doing an ICO presale allows companies to vet their project with a smaller group of people before going public. This can help them catch any potential problems or issues that need to be addressed before the main ICO.

If you're thinking about investing in an ICO, it's important to understand the presale process. An ICO presale is when a company sells tokens to early investors before the main ICO. This is done to generate interest and funds for the project. The main ICO can be thought of as the public offering, where anyone can buy tokens. The Top 5 Benefits of Working and Earning Online.

How to Find the Next Big ICO Crypto Investment?

With the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a new form of investment has taken the world by storm: ICOs. ICOs, or Initial Coin Offerings, are a way for startups to raise funds by selling digital tokens in exchange for cryptocurrency. ICOs have become extremely popular in recent years, with billions of dollars being raised through them.

However, not all ICOs are created equal. Many are scams, while others simply don't have the potential to grow into successful businesses. So, how can you tell the difference between a good ICO and a bad one? In this blog post, we'll give you some tips on how to find the next big ICO crypto investment.

Do Your Research

The first step is to do your research. There are a lot of resources out there that can help you learn about different ICOs. Look for reviews from reputable sources, and try to get a sense of what other people are saying about an ICO before you invest.

Know the Team Behind the ICO

Another important thing to look at is the team behind an ICO. What kind of experience do they have? Do they have a track record of success? Are they transparent about their team and their plans? The more you know about the people behind an ICO, the better chance you have of making a good investment.

Understand the Use Case

Before investing in an ICO, you should also make sure that you understand the use case for the token that is being offered. What problem does it solve? Is there a real need for this token? If you can't see a clear use case for a token, then it's probably not worth investing in.

Consider the Tokenomics

Tokenomics is an important aspect of any ICO and refers to the economic model behind the token sale. How many tokens are being sold? What percentage of the total supply will be sold during the ICO? What is the price per token? These are all important factors to consider before investing in an ICO.

Check Out The Roadmap

Most successful startups have a roadmap that outlines their plans for growth. When considering an ICO investment, be sure to check out the roadmap and see what kind of plans the team has for growing the business. A well-thought-out roadmap is usually a good sign that an ICO has potential.

Investing in ICOs can be a great way to make money, but it's important to do your homework first. Be sure to research an ICO thoroughly before investing, and look for red flags that might indicate that it's not a good investment. If you follow these tips, you'll be on your way to finding the next big thing in crypto investments!

By understanding how an ICO presale works, you'll be better equipped to make informed investment decisions and become a white collar investor. Now that you know how to ape early, which coin will you pick? Will it be the infamous Toon Finance or will it be the cute Big eyed cat?

Decentralized Crypto Exchanges - The Future of Crypto Trading?

In the world of cryptocurrency, there is a continuous debate between centralized and decentralized exchanges. So, what exactly is the difference between the two, and why does it matter? Let's take a closer look.

Keeping it Decentralized vs Centralized

A centralized exchange is a platform that is run by a single entity. Binance, for example, is a popular centralized crypto exchange. On a centralized exchange, users are required to submit their personal information and go through a know-your-customer (KYC) process. Once they have been verified, they can deposit fiat currency or cryptocurrency into their account and start trading.

A decentralized exchange, on the other hand, is a platform that is not run by any single entity. Instead, it is run on a decentralized network of computers all around the world. IDEX is an example of a decentralized crypto exchange. One of the main advantages of trading on a decentralized exchange is that it is much more difficult for hackers to target because there is no central point of attack. However, since these exchanges are still relatively new, they often have low liquidity and lack some of the features that centralized exchanges offer.

The Significance of Decentralized Crypto Exchanges

So, why does the decentralization of crypto exchanges matter? For one thing, it gives power back to the people. With a centralized exchange, you are entrusting your money to a single entity. If that entity were to ever become insolvent or be hacked, you could lose everything in your account overnight.

With a decentralized exchange, however, your funds are stored in a smart contract on the blockchain. This means that only you have control over your funds—not the exchange itself. Even if the exchange were to be hacked or go bankrupt, your funds would still be safe because they are stored on the blockchain. This makes decentralized exchanges much more secure than centralized ones.

Another advantage of decentralized exchanges is that they are much less likely to be censored than centralized ones. In 2018, for example, China banned cryptocurrency trading on all centralized exchanges operating within its borders.

This caused many popular exchanges such as Binance to shut down their operations in China overnight. However, because decentralized exchanges are not subject to government regulation in the same way that centralized ones are, they are much less likely to be censored. This makes them ideal for traders in countries with heavy government regulation around cryptocurrency trading.

Decentralized crypto exchanges offer many advantages over their centralized counterparts—including increased security, censorship resistance, and more control for users. However, they also come with some trade-offs—such as lower liquidity and fewer features. Whether or not trading on a decentralized exchange is right for you will ultimately come down to your own personal preferences as an investor or trader.

What is a meme coin?

A meme coin is a digital asset that uses an internet meme as its mascot or logo. The first meme coin was Dogecoin, which featured the Shiba Inu dog from the Doge meme. Since then, other meme coins have popped up, including Pepecoin (featuring the frog from the Pepe meme) and Garlicoin (featuring garlic bread). While some people invest in meme coins simply because they find them amusing, there is also a serious financial incentive to do so; because they are often created as forks of existing cryptocurrencies, they have the potential to generate high returns for investors.

How Meme Coins Work

Most meme coins are created as forks of existing cryptocurrencies. For example, Dogecoin was originally created as a fork of Luckycoin, which itself was a fork of Litecoin. Pepecoin was created as a fork of Namecoin, and Garlicoin was created as a fork of Litecoin.

This means that anyone who held Luckycoin or Namecoin at the time of the fork would have received an equal number of Dogecoins or Pepecoins. And anyone who held Litecoin at the time of the Garlicoin fork would have received an equal number of Garlicoins.

Because they are forks of existing cryptocurrencies, meme coins often have built-in communities and development teams. This gives them a leg up on other altcoins that are starting from scratch.

It also means that there is usually more interest in these coins from both investors and miners (the people who validate transactions on the blockchain and are rewarded with coins for their efforts). This combination of factors often leads to rapid price appreciation for meme coins soon after they launch.

Investing in Meme Coins

While investing in meme coins may seem like nothing more than gambling, there is actually some serious money to be made by getting in early on these types of projects. Because most meme coins are forks of existing cryptocurrencies, they often have built-in communities and development teams.

This gives them a leg up on other altcoins that are starting from scratch. It also means that there is usually more interest in these coins from both investors and miners (the people who validate transactions on the blockchain and are rewarded with coins for their efforts). This combination of factors often leads to rapid price appreciation for meme coins soon after they launch. So if you're looking for some quick gains, investing in a well-timed meme coin could be just what you're looking for.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin and Toon Finance have been toe to toe as the crypto craze continues to shake up the community of decentralized finance and meme coins. Big eyes is a community driven token that claims to keep it community driven.

We see this a lot in the meme token world where projects will moon and then the owners jump ship, they call this a rug pull scheme. We don’t know whether or not the Big Eyed cat has big plans ahead or if they are just all hype but either way time will day.

Hype or utility?

With the days ticking by and the coin going drastically up in the cost to buy being raised as each phase passes investors have been going crazy patiently waiting for the kitty to purr.

So what is next for Big Eyes and is it a great investment? If you are new to the defi space then I am sure you have heard of coins like DOGE and SHIB, Big Eyes claims to be as big as the meme token leaders. Only time will tell.

You can visit their website for more information on how to purchase Big eyes. Always make sure to do your research thoroughly as we do not have too much information on the actual tokens utility and what it will be used for in the future, for now the hype train continues to chugga chug and choo choo as launch is not too far ahead.

