Vivo is all set to launch the S9 phone in the Chinese market on March 3, 2021. The company shared an official poster of the Vivo S9 device on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. The handset will be introduced as the latest edition in the Vivo's S series. As of now, the company has not revealed any key specifications of the device but several reports have speculated the specifications of the same. Vivo S7t Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC Likely To Be Launched Soon.

Vivo S9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch display, will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and with 5G connectivity. For selfies and video calls, the phone might comprise a dual-camera setup consisting of a 44MP main lens and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. The phone was recently spotted on the 3C certification website that hinted that it could get 33W fast charging support.

The handset is rumoured to come packed with a 4,000mAh battery, a 64MP primary camera, up t0 12GB of RAM and an Android 11 operating system. Several reports have claimed that Vivo S9 could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC that was announced last month. In addition to this, the smartphone is likely to be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

