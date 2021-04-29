Vivo India has finally launched the highly-anticipated V21 5G smartphone in the country. Vivo's newest offering comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB. The smartphone to go on sale on May 6, 2021, via Flipkart and its official website. The Chinese phone manufacturer is now accepting pre-bookings for the phone. iQOO 7 5G Series Smartphones Launched in India.

The main highlights of the newly launched Vivo V21 5G are a 44MP front camera with OIS support, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The device will be made available in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White colour options.

Talking about prices, the base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,990. The bigger 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 32,990. As part of its launch offer, the handset will get a flat discount of Rs 2500 via HDFC bank credit or debit cards. Other offers include up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI schemes for up to 12 months, and more.

Pre-book the all-new #vivoV21, India's slimmest* and coolest smartphone with 44MP OIS Night Selfie. Time to click and capture everything that life has in store for you and #DelightEveryMoment. ​ To Pre-book now: https://t.co/nK7qBKrauw pic.twitter.com/GmNuhdhZsy — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 29, 2021

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2404×1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Vivo V21 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

For photography, there is a 64MP triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary lens with OIS support. There other two sensors are an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 44MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 based on FunTouch OS 11.1 skin on the top. It packs a 4000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charging.

