New Delhi, June 25: Google Pixel 10 series launch might take place on August 20, 2025. The upcoming Pixel 10 series will likely include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. These devices are expected to arrive with the latest specifications and features. The launch event will reveal the Pixel 10 series price and other details. As per reports, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India is rumoured to be around INR 1,72,999.

Ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch, multiple leaks have started to emerge, which highlights early details about the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming foldable smartphone from Google is said to have a slimmer hinge and narrow bezels. It is anticipated that Google will introduce some design changes compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely feature a new hinge and sturdy. The design improvement is also expected to decrease the thickness of the device. OnePlus Nord 5 To Feature 50MP Sony LYT-700 Camera With OIS and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Launch Set on July 8, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Other Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come with several upgrades. Reports suggest the foldable phone will likely be powered by Google Tensor G5 chipset. It is also rumoured to feature 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Another change could be the larger outer display, which is said to measure 6.4 inches, slightly bigger than the 6.3-inch display seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. HONOR X9c 5G Coming Soon in India With 6,600mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

As per reports, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to include an upgraded 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN8 sensor. Additionally, the device is expected to run on Android 16. The smartphone is also expected to come with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

