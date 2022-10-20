JioBook laptop is now available for purchase for everyone in India. The laptop was unveiled at the India Mobile Congress earlier this month, and now, the laptop is up for grabs via the Reliance Digital website. Prior to the regular sale, JioBook went on sale via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). It was only available for government employees to purchase via the GeM website. Reliance JioBook Laptop With Android 10 Based JioOS To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

Customers purchasing the device will get 10 percent instant discount using Axis, Kotak, ICICI, HDFC, AU, Indus, DBS, Yes and other major bank's credit cards. The laptop features a 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage, expandable up to 128GB. JioPages Web Browser Launched for Android TV, Here’s How To Download and Install It.

The laptop runs on JioOS and packs 55.1 to 60AH battery, which can offer 8+ hours battery life on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 1 HDMI mini, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and 4G LTE. Moreover, the laptop comes equipped with 1.0W stereo speakers and a 2MP web camera. JioBook is priced at Rs 15,799 on Reliance Digital.

