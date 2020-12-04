Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo Y51 handset in Indonesia. This model is different than the Vivo Y51 that was launched in Pakistan in September this year. The device is available for pre-orders via Shopee.co.id with exciting offers such as 30 percent discount, a bundled Vivo smartwatch, a voucher from Vidio & more. The phone is being offered in Titanium Sapphire & Crystal Symphony shades. Vivo Y51s 5G Smartphone with a 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched.

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y51 flaunts a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y51 (Photo Credits: Vivo Indonesia)

Simpan ribuan foto dan buka berbagai aplikasi bisa di dalam #vivoY51 yang punya kapasitas 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Yuk, Pre-Order vivo Y51 di @ShopeeID and say NO to lowbat! Kapasitas baterai 5000mAh + 18W FastCharge, Audio Booster bikin kamu puas main seharian. #vivoY51AllFunInOne pic.twitter.com/lCx0eIwEbp — vivo_indonesia (@vivo_indonesia) December 4, 2020

For photography, the handset flaunts a triple rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Vivo Y51 (Photo Credits: Vivo Indonesia)

The smartphone runs On Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11 operating system & comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, USB OTG & more. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y51 is priced at IDR 3,599,000 (approximately Rs 18,800) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model.

