New Delhi, January 29: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Gov, a new AI tool designed specifically for the US government. The development aims to streamline the way federal agencies access OpenAI’s advanced models. ChatGPT Gov is said to provide support to various agencies to allow them to use the capabilities of ChatGPT in their daily tasks.

ChatGPT Gov is a specially designed version of ChatGPT that offers US government agencies a unique way to access into OpenAI’s advanced models. OpenAI said, "By making our products available to the U.S. government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good." OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases ‘Next Phase’ of Microsoft Partnership, Satya Nadella Says ‘Looking Forward to All That’s Ahead’.

OpenAI may have launched ChatGPT Gov in response to China's DeepSeek AI. Dr Rob McDole, the Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Cedarville University, reportedly mentioned that OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Gov because of DeepSeek. Additionally, there are reports indicating that the US Navy has banned its service members from using the Chinese AI model due to potential security and ethical issues.

The use of ChatGPT Gov is governed by the company's usage policies, similar to other services offered by OpenAI. US government agencies have the option to implement ChatGPT Gov within their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or the Azure Government cloud by using Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. By self-hosting ChatGPT Gov, agencies can take control of their own security, privacy, and compliance needs. It includes compliance with strict cybersecurity frameworks like IL5, CJIS, ITAR, and FedRAMP High. Grok Pro: Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly Working on Pro Version of AI Chatbot, Likely Announcing Soon.

ChatGPT Gov Features and Capabilities

ChatGPT Gov offers many of the same features as ChatGPT Enterprisefor government use. It can save and share their conversations within their designated government workspace, as well as upload text and image files for easy access and collaboration. The platform is powered by GPT-4o for abilities in understanding and interpreting text, summarising information, coding, analysing images, and solving mathematical problems. Additionally, employees have the option to create and share custom GPTs for their specific needs within their government workspace.

