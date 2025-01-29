OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on social media on January 29, 2025, which may left tech followers excited. The post included a selfie featuring Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, which gave a glimpse into their growing partnership. In the post, Altman teased the next phase of the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership, hinting that it would be "much better than anyone is ready for." The post has sparked curiosity and anticipation about what new developments will emerge from the partnership. Satya Nadella reacted and said, “Looking forward to all that’s ahead!" X Money Launch in 2025: CEO Linda Yaccarino Announces X Partners With Visa To Power X Money Account, Shares Features List.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘Next Phase of the MSFT X Oai Partnership Is Gonna Be Much Better Than Anyone Is Ready For’

next phase of the msft x oai partnership is gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!! pic.twitter.com/LL6rUDDy50 — Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says ‘Looking Forward to All That’s Ahead!’

Looking forward to all that’s ahead! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 28, 2025

