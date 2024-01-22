New Delhi, January 22: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly on the way to introducing a new feature that could change the way users share their files. This anticipated update from WhatsApp is expected to bring an End-To-End Encrypted Nearby Share feature, which might allow seamless and secure file transfers similar to Android's Nearby Share and Apple's AirDrop. The development of this feature is expected to enhance user experience by prioritizing privacy and security.

As per a report by ABP Live, WhatsApp might soon enable users to send and receive files with end-to-end encryption, which might ensure that the data remains secure during transfer. The upcoming WhatsApp feature is currently under development and has not yet been released for beta testing. A glimpse into its functionality has been obtained from the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.2.20 through screenshots for its expected release. Google Pixel 8 Series New ‘Minty Fresh’ Colour Variant Set To Be Unveiled on January 25; Know More Details.

This upcoming feature from WhatsApp is reportedly said to be accessible in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.2.17. It is suggested that both users will need to open a specific section to initiate the file-sharing process, which may involve shaking the device to generate a share request. This method is expected to enhance the approach of exchanging files and maintain the user's privacy.

The feature is also expected to utilize various technologies such as Wi-Fi, cellular data, Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, and WebRTC to initiate both online and offline file transfers. The details are still unclear about the release of this new feature from WhatsApp. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Likely To Launch Soon in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+; Know Other Expected Features and Specifications of Samsung’s Upcoming Rugged Smartphone.

This development from WhatsApp is likely to be welcomed by the millions who rely on WhatsApp for daily communication, as it might add another layer of functionality to their messaging experience. WhatsApp has also introduced voice updates on channels, allowing creators to connect with their audience through a more personal and convenient communication method.

