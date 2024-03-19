New Delhi, March 19: WhatsApp is expected to roll out a significant update that might simplify the process for its users to make in-app UPI payments. The WhatsApp new feature update is anticipated to enhance the user experience by introducing a QR code scanning shortcut, which will likely to make transactions more straightforward and efficient. With over 400 million users, WhatsApp's integration of this feature could revolutionise the way payments are made on the platform.

As per a report of English Jagran, WhatsApp is expected to soon make it easy for users to make in-app UPI payments. With this update, WhatsApp might compete with Google Pay and PhonePe. The new feature is designed to address the previous challenges faced by users due to a less-than-optimal payment experience. By simplifying the registration and transaction process for UPI services, WhatsApp might be looking to capture a share of the market that handles billions of dollars in transactions each month and considering the widespread popularity of UPI as a payment method in India. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have a Chip for Generative AI Era’, Introduces NVIDIA Blackwell Platform To Unleash Real-Time Generative AI.

As per reports, the new update from WhatsApp that is the 2.24.7.3 version for the Android Beta users could incorporate a specific QR code scanner into the chat interface. It is predicted that this feature is expected to remove all the difficulties of going through several screens or following some stages to make a payment. WhatsApp might be able to scan QR codes and allow UPI payments directly through the chat list with just a single tap on the QR code icon. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Microsoft and NVIDIA Partnership Expansion To Accelerate Generative AI for Enterprises.

Reports also suggest that the QR code scanner shortcut will initially be available to a limited group of users. However, a broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks, which might allow more users to take advantage of this convenient feature. The camera and search icons on the main chat interface might accompany the new QR code scanner, providing quick access to the payment function.

