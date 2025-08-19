San Francisco, August 19: WhatsApp has recently enabled call scheduling and new in-call tools for users to enhance the experience on the platform. These new features allow users to make WhatsApp calls more interactive. The Meta-owned platform has started rolling out a new feature called "Recently used emojis in status updates". Although this feature is in the development phase, it has now been rolled out to beta testers and will soon be available to end users.

WhatsApp's latest feature, for now, allows users to react to status updates with emojis. It could allow both the users who post a status and those who view it to get engagement. It will skip the need to draft a message or reaction and let the person who posted to let them know about users' thoughts. WhatsApp's reaction to emojis in text has already proven beneficial to many conversations - individual, group or channels.

WhatsApp Recently Used Emojis in Status Update Feature; All You Need to Know

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's new 'Recently used emojis in Status update' feature will help users respond without typing a full text message in response to a Status update. It saves time to react and read for both the viewers and the person who posted the status. The report said that the users would get eight emojis to respond to a WhatsApp Status update. It said these emojis would help them convey their feelings without typing a message.

As per the report, users will see the emojis they often use to react in conversations, making it easier for them to do the same for status updates on WhatsApp. It aims to personalise their experience and help them share their emotional response with the person who set the status update.

