San Francisco, June 22: WhatsApp is working on two new features to offer users a better experience and convenience. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is used by billions of users for free to share multimedia, text messages and documents. With two upcoming new features, the platform aims to help users get assistance in writing and automatically set quality for auto-downloaded videos and photos.

The 'private writing help' feature is currently under development but will soon be rolled out for iOS users in the 25.18.10.79 version update via the TestFlight beta program. Another feature for choosing the quality of auto-downloaded photos and videos is rolled out for the Android 2.25.18.11 update for the beta testers. It will be released soon for final WhatsApp users. Grok 3.5 Expected To Release As Soon as Next Week With Advanced Reasoning and Ability To Add Missing Information.

WhatsApp Quality of Automatically Downloaded Photos and Videos Feature

WhatsApp will allow users better to control the quality of automatically downloaded images and videos. It will help them control the usage of data and internal storage space. The users will be offered two options as per a report by WABetaInfo - Standard Quality and HD Quality.

The option will be accessible via App Setting > Storage and Data. Using this new WhatsApp feature, the users can control their data consumption and save storage space. The feature will be necessary when a large volume of videos and images are shared on groups, channels or individual chats.

WhatsApp Private Writing Help Feature

WhatsApp is developing this new feature to help users get help from artificial intelligence to enhance their messages, according to a report by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp has yet to roll out this new feature for beta testers (developers). WhatsApp recently rolled out a new "private message summaries" feature for beta users. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Adds New Task Notification Filters To Improve Control and Customisation for Users.

Now, the Private Writing Help feature will rely on Private Processing and Meta AI to improve the messages when WhatsApp users type them. The users will reportedly get various suggestions that can be applied to their drafted messages with different tones based on the context. It will be an optional feature that can be turned off, like the quality of the automatic downloading feature.

