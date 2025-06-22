xAI, an AI startup owned by Elon Musk, is expected to launch Grok 3.5, a successor of the Grok 3 AI chatbot, soon. The Grok 3.5 will have powerful capabilities such as advanced reasoning, adding missing information and rewriting human knowledge, said Elon Musk. The upcoming AI chatbot is expected to launch as soon as next week. xAI was supposed to launch the Grok 3.5 version months ago but was delayed. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Seekho, Meesho and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Grok 3.5 Launch Expected in Next Week

🚨 BREAKING: Grok 3.5 could be launching as soon as next week. pic.twitter.com/ZYM955yho3 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 21, 2025

