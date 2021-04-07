Last week, as per a report, data of 533 million Facebook users was leaked online including Mark Zuckerberg's phone number. Apart from his contact number, his name, location, marriage details, date of birth and Facebook user ID were also leaked. A security researcher who goes by the name Dave Walker shared Mark Zuckerberg's leaked phone number on his Twitter account which revealed that the Facebook CEO is on Signal. WhatsApp Rival 'Signal' Reportedly Testing Peer-to-Peer Payments via Cryptocurrency.

The tweet read, "In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak."

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

Reacting to the news, WhatsApp Rival 'Signal' took a jibe at Mark Zuckerberg on the microblogging website 'Twitter'. Signal's official Twitter account wrote, "With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example.”

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example:https://t.co/Mt5YksaAxL — Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

Many users outraged with WhatsApp's new privacy policy earlier this year and are moving to safer alternatives like Signal. WhatsApp's new privacy policy changes how Facebook can access users' data with business accounts. WhatsApp's new terms will come into effect from May 15 2021 which was initially set for February 8, 2021.

