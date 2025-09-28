New Delhi, September 28: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for beta testers on the Android platform to improve the way users share status updates. The update introduces faster and convenient sharing options for making it easier to post updates. It also aims to improve usability by making key actions more accessible for cross-platform status sharing on Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp appears to be adopting a design similar to Instagram Stories, offering a familiar experience for users who are active on both platforms. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.27.18, available on the Google Play Store, introduces new quick-sharing options for status updates, which is currently being tested by beta users. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Beta Chat Interface With Broadcast To Help Users Save Time Messaging Multiple Contacts.

In the latest update of Meta-owned WhatsApp, the status updates screen now features two new quick-share buttons at the bottom. These buttons will let users to instantly share their updates to Instagram and Facebook. Placing them in a prominent location will likely boost visibility, engagement, and cross-platform sharing. Earlier, such options were hidden within the viewers' list, which required extra steps to complete the cross-platform status sharing.

Users can access the new quick-share options, including those for text-based status updates, by linking their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Accounts Centre. It will allow users to manage connected experiences across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram to simplify tasks like sharing updates across platforms or adjusting account settings in one place.

However, linking accounts is optional. Users have full control and can choose to connect or disconnect their profiles at any time. Even after connecting, all WhatsApp messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing ‘Mute Everyone Mentions’ To Reduce Group Chat Distractions.

The new quick-sharing feature for status updates is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. Over the next few weeks, WhatsApp also reportedly plans to expand access to make the feature available to a wider group of users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

