Freelancers and job seekers are both looking for a way to differentiate themselves and make more money. The emerging job board is a futuristic Web3 vision that creates opportunities where none existed before. Blockchain technology provides a fair system of evaluation that consists of an assessment of the capabilities of an individual, rather than qualifications or education. This new way of employing individuals offers many benefits, such as greater reliability in offering work and employment opportunities when no one else can find them, higher profits for freelancers, etc.

xHashtag is a web 3.0 design project that allows users to benefit from blockchain technology, and access the opportunity to establish a platform that provides employment and offers a fair, reliable, and flexible method of acquiring work. xHashtag is based on principles such as trust, transparency, and the decentralization of the Web3 ecosystem. This project allows employers to hire resources while providing a way of making sure they are qualified and capable applicants.

The new identity and credential system launched by xHashtag called Soultags is minted as non-transferable Soulbound Tokens. The token has customizable parameters that can be modified by issuers including name, description, representative graphics, conditions to be met before claiming as well as the start and end time for the Soultag claims.

The functionalities of Soultags are integrated into the blockchain as a smart contract. Using Soultag SBTs, it’s possible to access off-chain and on-chain records of the user's contribution to the various entities. These credentials will also encourage a sense of discovery where users can interact with each other and discover their skills and interests. Soultags will be used in conjunction with the xHashtag platform to make it more secure, flexible, and fair.

"We're trying to redefine Work 4.0 through innovation. Soultags in that regard will help workers display their skills, knowledge, and expertise, thus allowing employers to easily hire these workers remotely while compensating fairly," says Monica Durga, Founder, xHashtag.

This disruptive technology that is still in its infancy could very well become a mainstay in the future. It is the perfect platform for all users and allows those who never had a chance to shine, to be recognized and valued by potential employers. Blockchain technology can help improve the lives of individuals by eliminating corruption, creating equality, ensuring fair practices, and encouraging collaboration. This technology also offers benefits that are potentially revolutionary in terms of job market performance; as a result, it will make it easier for both individuals to obtain employment and employers to find workers who possess the capabilities they need.