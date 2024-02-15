New Delhi, February 15: Xiaomi is gearing up for an event as the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are expected to be revealed on February 25 at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The anticipation for the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be high among tech enthusiasts as there are some rumours about the design and specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra surfacing on the internet. The leaks and certifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are providing a glimpse into what Xiaomi might bring to this smartphone.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has received MIIT certification, indicating that its launch could be imminent. Also, a report suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to be priced at around Euro 1,499. This pricing suggested that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra might make its debut under the premium segment smartphone. HONOR X9b Smartphone, HONOR Choice Watch, HONOR Choice Earbuds Launched in India; Know More Details.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, there is speculation that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra front design might skip the curved display panel and instead come with a flat panel display. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to feature a 6.73-inch OLED 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 with HyperOS. Moto G04 With ‘90Hz Display’ Launched in India; Check Price Specifications and Features of Motorola’s New Smartphone.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage type. The smartphone is also expected to have a 5,300mAh battery that might support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging options. On the rear, the smartphone may feature a 50MP primary sensor with a variable aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and two 50MP telephoto cameras with optical zoom capability. The front camera on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely to feature with a 32MP lens.

