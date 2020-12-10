Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Redmi 9 Power smartphone. The phone will be launched in the country on December 17, 2020, at 12 pm IST. The phone maker had previously teased the new smartphone on its official Twitter account. This was officially announced by Global VP Xiaomi Head – Manu Kumar Jain via his official Twitter handle.

The upcoming Redmi phone reportedly will come in two variants. This new information came days after the handset was speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was launched in the Chinese market last month.

MOST. #POWERPACKED. ANNOUNCEMENT. OF. DECEMBER! 👇 Super stoked to announce that @RedmiIndia's first ever #Power Smartphone - the #Redmi9Power is launching on 17th December, 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ at 12 noon! 🔥 👉 RT & set a reminder for the event ASAP: https://t.co/4ovE2ZXd5j I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/2TCAv8xudK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 10, 2020

Though, the company didn't reveal any specific details about the smartphone. But, the company gave clear hints about the new model that was referred as Power Packed device. Moreover, the company has also created a dedicated micro-site on its official website. It also teases a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP primary shooter and massive battery with fast charging.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It will also get a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There have been speculations in the market that it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G. However, the Note 9 4G phone gets a triple rear camera module. But the teaser images suggest that the phone will get a quad rear module. It is likely to run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

