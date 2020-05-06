Xiaomi To Launch Truly Wireless Earbuds In India Alongside Mi 10 Flagship Smartphone on May 8

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10 smartphone in India on May 8. Apart from the smartphone, the company will also be introducing its truly wireless earbuds in India for the first time on the same day. This information has been confirmed by the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter through a teaser video. It is important to note that Xiaomi has not revealed the name of TWS earbuds. However, the teaser suggests that it could be called Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The company launched the earbuds globally in March. Xiaomi Mi 10 Featuring a 108MP Camera to Be Launched in India on May 8.

Talking about the design, the in-ear headphones sport a stem design that is very much similar to Apple AirPods. Likely to feature 14.2mm drivers, the TWS earbuds will offer superior sound quality with a punchy bass and noise cancellation. They will also get in-ear detection feature apart from other things.

BOOM🔊💥

BREAK FREE FROM WIRES 🎧 Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one. 😇 Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra cool😎 product along with #Mi10 on May 8. RT🔄 if you ❤️ #WirelessFreedom.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/RyWP5IyYgr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

Notably, Xiaomi’s Mi Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi AirDots Pro 2 essentially are the same products. The headphones were launched in the European market in March with a price tag of EUR 79.99 which is around Rs 6,700. Xiaomi is expected to launch the earbuds in India at a much competitive price point as the fact that they will be pitted against the Realme Buds Air.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi Wireless Earphones 2 will come with 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC), in-ear detection using built-in optical sensors, and environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of four hours on a single charge. It also offers a battery backup of up to 14 hours with the help of the charging case.

The company will be offering fast charging technology for the case to provide sufficient juice in just one hour of charging. Apart from supporting Bluetooth 5.0, the earbuds will also get features like touch gestures for music playback, answering calls, enabling voice assistant and much more.