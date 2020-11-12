Washington, November 12: Youtube users across the world faced reported of a massive outage as they were not able to use the services on Thursday morning. Online video sharing platform YouTube too confirmed its service is down and said they are working on a fix. However, people took to Twitter to report about the global outage and soon #Youtube was seen trending on Twitter.

The outage has been reported by the DownDetector monitoring service and YouTube users across the world who say they are having problems. YouTube Down: After Gmail, Users Complain of Uploading Issues on YouTube; Google Says Working on a Fix.

Here's what YouTube tweeted:

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The issue appeared to affect YouTube Music, YouTubeTV and YouTube. A similar problem took place in August when Youtube services were down and people were not able to access the videos.

