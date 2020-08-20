After Google services such as Gmail & Drive suffered a major outage across India, YouTube is now facing uploading issues. Looks like Gmail outage has affected Google's video streaming platform. Google Mail, Drive Down: Users Facing Error While Sending Emails or Attaching Files.

The company confirmed the issue by a tweet which reads, "We are experiencing some delays in video uploads processing since ~ 10 pm (PT). Our teams are aware of this and working on a fix. We'll update here as soon as we have more news."

We are experiencing some delays in video uploads processing since ~10 pm (PT). Our teams are aware of this and working on a fix. We'll update here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 20, 2020

Annoyed by the issue, users took Twitter for expressing their exasperation. Not just uploads. Videos are struggling to buffer as well. I have 300mbps down and videos are buffering every 4 seconds on 720p, One user replied.

Not just uploads. Videos are struggling to buffer as well. I have 300mbps down and videos are buffering every 4 seconds on 720p. — Sean Ihrke (@SceneTurkey) August 20, 2020

Before YouTube, Gmail & Drive have suffered a major outage globally. The firm has also confirmed the outage on its status page.

Ooooohhh! So that's why my video is still stuck at 0%! Okay then, I understand! — MasterJonty (@MasterJonty) August 20, 2020

Google is currently in works to fix the Gmail, Drive & YouTube issue. We hope the issue gets resolved as soon as possible.

