    Infosys Global Hackathon 2025: Infosys Invites Developers and Students To Build Cloud-Native Solutions, Registration Closes Soon; Check Details

    Infosys has invited developers and students across India to join its Global Hackathon 2025, aiming to build open-source, cloud-native solutions for the UN’s SDGs. Registration closes on July 7, 2025.

    Infosys Global Hackathon 2025: Infosys Invites Developers and Students To Build Cloud-Native Solutions, Registration Closes Soon; Check Details
    Infosys (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 06, 2025 02:21 PM IST

    Infosys shared a post on July 6, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and encouraged developers and students across India to take part in its upcoming Global Hackathon 2025. The company is calling on participants to create open-source, cloud-native solutions to address the UN's SDGs. The post read, "Developers & students across India are invited to build open-source, cloud-native solutions for the UN's SDGs." The last date to register for the Infosys Global Hackathon 2025 is July 7, 2025. Participants are urged to complete the registration before the deadline to secure their place in the Infosys Global Hackathon 2025. AIonOS Announces Strategic Investment in Cloud Analogy To Deliver Salesforce Solutions for Businesses.

    Infosys Global Hackathon 2025

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

