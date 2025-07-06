Infosys Global Hackathon 2025: Infosys Invites Developers and Students To Build Cloud-Native Solutions, Registration Closes Soon; Check Details

Infosys shared a post on July 6, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and encouraged developers and students across India to take part in its upcoming Global Hackathon 2025. The company is calling on participants to create open-source, cloud-native solutions to address the UN's SDGs. The post read, "Developers & students across India are invited to build open-source, cloud-native solutions for the UN's SDGs." The last date to register for the Infosys Global Hackathon 2025 is July 7, 2025. Participants are urged to complete the registration before the deadline to secure their place in the Infosys Global Hackathon 2025. AIonOS Announces Strategic Investment in Cloud Analogy To Deliver Salesforce Solutions for Businesses.

