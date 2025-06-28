Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected

Tehran, June 28: Iran is set to hold what it has described as a "historic" funeral ceremony in Tehran on Saturday to honour 60 individuals, including senior military commanders and prominent Nuclear scientists, who were killed during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel. The commemorative events will begin at 8:00 A.M. local time at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran. Following the official tributes, a large-scale funeral procession is scheduled to proceed to Azadi Square, approximately 11 kilometres away, where further rites will take place.

Among those being laid to rest is General Mohammad Bagheri, a major leader in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the second-highest-ranking officer in Iran's armed forces after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Bagheri will be buried alongside his wife and daughter, local media reported. Also being honoured is Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, who will be buried with his wife. In total, four women and four children are among those being commemorated during the ceremony, underlining the human toll of the ongoing hostilities. Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi Says ‘If Donald Trump Is Genuine About Wanting a Deal, He Should Put Aside Disrespectful Tone Towards Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’.

The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a series of strikes, claiming the action was aimed at halting Iran's alleged pursuit of Nuclear weapons. The Israeli assault targeted key figures and facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of over 30 top commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, including Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami and the head of its Aerospace Forces, Amirali Hajizadeh. According to Iran's health ministry, the attacks have left at least 627 people dead and around 4,900 injured. Iran Says No Agreement Made to Resume Nuclear Talks With US Next Week, Rejects Donald Trump’s Claim.

The funeral ceremonies are expected to draw massive crowds and are being seen as a moment of collective mourning. Iranian state media have described the occasion as one of the most consequential public funerals in recent memory. The government has tightened security across the capital ahead of the event, which is expected to be attended by top political and religious leaders, military officials, and thousands of citizens.

 

