Coronavirus Cases Cross 2 Million Worldwide, Over 126,000 Deaths So Far, US Worst Affected

Health workers in protective gear | File Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, April 15: The number of coronavirus cases across the world crossed the two million-mark on Wednesday. By the time this report was published, a total of 2,000,134 cases were confirmed by Worldometer tracker. The death toll surged above 126,000, whereas, 484,600 persons have recovered so far. Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths And Recoveries Via worldometres.info and John Hopkins Map.

Out of the over two million cases, 1,388,777 infections are active, whereas, the remainder are closed cases including the fatalities and recoveries. Among the infected patients, nearly 96 percent are estimated to be diagnosed with mild symptoms, whereas, the condition of four percent is said to be critical.

The worst-affected United States has reported the maximum number of positive cases and deaths. The toll breached the 600,000-mark in the country, whereas, the death count climbed to 26,064. In New York province, considered the hotspot of COVID-19, over 10,000 had died by April 15.

In terms of cases, Spain follows the US with a total of 174,060 victims of coronavirus. The country's death toll - 18,255 - is lower than Italy where 21,067 have succumbed to the disease so far. France is the fourth-worst affected nation with 15,729 deaths, followed by the UK (12,179), Iran (4,138), Germany (3,495) and China (3,342).

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its press briefing on Monday, described COVID-19 as "ten times more worse" than the swine flu. The global health body said the disease could come to a halt only after a vaccine is developed. US President Donald Trump, however, blamed the WHO for the pandemic. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he announced the suspension of funds to the Organisation after accusing it of concealing information related to the disease outbreak from China.