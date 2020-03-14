Coronavirus Outbreak: China Sends Medical Experts, Consignment to Help Italy & Spain Combat COVID-19

Chinese medical experts at Fiumicino Airport in Madrid. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Madrid (Spain), March 14: The Chinese embassy in Madrid said on Thursday that they have sent a team of doctors and a medical consignment to Italy and Spain contain the coronavirus has arrived in Europe. In the tweet, it had also informed that the shipment includes 1.8 million masks. Following this, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio appeared on Facebook expressing his thanks.

Informing more about the latest development, the Chinese Embassy said, as reported by news agency Xinhua, that a charter flight carrying a nine-member Chinese aid team arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on Thursday night. It also sadi that the flight was carrying tonnes of medical supplies along with it. Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistani Pilgrims, Returing From Iran, Produce 'Fake' COVID-19 Clearance Certificate In Balochistan, Says Report.

As per The Strait Times, this arrangement is the third expert team sent abroad by Chinese authorities, which has been organised by National Health Commission and the Red Cross Society of China for Spain and Italy. Previously similar arrangements were made for Iran and Iraq. Meanwhile, Shanghai Municipal Health Commission clarified that all the team members and flight crew had passed health checks before boarding the plane.

Here's a tweet about the Chinese team:

This is the medical team from Wuhan responsible for recovering 50K+ patients in just a few months. They're now risking their lives again to help out Italy. Rag on China all you want for the mishandlings early on but you can't deny that these people are true selfless heroes. pic.twitter.com/O3UVXnd6Rf — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) March 13, 2020

The Chinese Embassy in Madrid also stated that the team of experts took more than 700 pieces of equipment and goods including ventilators, monitors and defibrillators with them. Also, they have brought 30 sets of ICU equipment. It is said that the comprise of experts from Wuhan responsible for recovering more than 50,000 patients in just a few months.

Official figure claim that 1,266 people have died in Italy, due to coronavirus, while the total toll of positive cases reching to more than 17,000. Meanwhile, globally over 5,000 people have died due to COVID-19 and more than 1,40,000 people have been tested positive.