Coronavirus Outbreak: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Orders Restaurants, Bars and Cafes to be Takeout and Food Delivery Only Amid COVID-19 Scare

New York, March 16: To contain Coronavirus in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all restaurants, bars and cafes to close except for take-out and deliveries. "limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," the order said. He also added that movie theatres, small theatre houses, nightclubs and concert venues to be shut to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. Donald Trump Bats for Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Scare! Know What Does this Term Means and Why it is Important During COVID-19 Outbreak.

"Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbours. Now it is time to take another drastic step. The virus can spread rapidly through close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together, we have to break the cycle," Blasio said. Miami Mayor Tests Positive for Virus After Brazilian Event.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's Statement:

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect into Tuesday, March 17, at 9:00 am," he said.

The order means that restaurants, cafes must close their dining rooms and out be available to serve take-out customers. Earlier, the city had close public schools in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Five deaths have been reported from the virus in New York City, according to de Blasio. COVID-19 cases in the United States have surged over the last two weeks from about 100 confirmed cases on March 1 to around 3,300 on Sunday.