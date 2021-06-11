Colombo, June 11: Sri Lankan health authorities announced on Friday that the two highly contagious COVID-19 variants -- B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2 -- have been detected in the island nation. Director of the Allergy, Immunity and Cell Biology Unit at the Sri Jayewardenepura University, Chandima Jeewandara said the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as Alpha, has been reported in capital Colombo and nine other areas in the country, reports Xinhua news agency. B.1.617 COVID-19 Variant, First Detected in India, Now Found in 53 Countries: WHO.

Meanwhile, the B.1.617.2 or the Delta variant, has been detected in a quarantine facility in Waskaduwa in the outskirts of the capital, she added. Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of the pandemic. COVID-19 Strain B.1.617.2 First Detected in India to Be Called 'Delta Variant', WHO Announces Labels of Coronavirus Variants Using Greek Alphabets.

The island nation has registered a total of 216,134 Covid cases till date, while the death toll stood at 2,011.

