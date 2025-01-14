Mumbai, January 14: Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, Monday, marking his return to office after succeeding Joe Biden. Speculation surrounds the guest list for the high-profile event, with questions arising about who will attend and who will not.

Donald Trump’s inauguration has raised a record USD 170 million, with big donations from tech executives and major supporters. Invitations were sent to global powers and allies like India. Invitations have been extended to key global powers and allies, including India. Meanwhile, industry leaders are eager to secure VIP access to strengthen ties with the new administration. Many industry leaders are also trying to get VIP passes to connect with the new administration. Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: What Is the Oath of Office for US President? What Are Exact Words of the Oath of Office? Who Administers the Oath of Office?

Donald Trump Inauguration: Who Is Invited?

Here’s a list of key invitees for Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20:

Argentina’s Javier Milei

El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele

Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

Japan’s Takeshi Iwaya

Elon Musk

China’s Xi Jinping

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

Vivek Ramaswamy

Eric Zemmour

Nigel Farage 'No Internet on 16 Jan 2025': Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Total Internet Shutdown on January 16 After Donald Trump's Inauguration Day? Edited Video Goes Viral.

Who Will Represent India?

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA confirmed that Jaishankar would engage in discussions with members of the incoming administration and other distinguished guests during the event. The statement from the MEA added, “Dr. S. Jaishankar has been invited by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee to attend the swearing-in of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).