New Delhi, December 20: President Trump pardoned former White House aide Steve Bannon, who was accused of fraud in a case involving fund for a border wall. This was one of the last-minute decision made only hours before he is scheduled to depart the White House for a final time.

Bannon was among a group of four Trump supporters accused last year of using money donated to the “We Build The Wall” campaign for personal gain.

Bannon had helped run Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and was credited as a driving force behind Trump's populist appeal, nationalist ideology and controversial policies. US Presidential Inauguration Day 2021 India Time: Here's Where to Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Swearing-in From 8:30 PM IST Live Online.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States on January 20. While 78-year-old Biden will be the oldest US President, Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to be the Vice President. The event is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be attended by a handful of guests. According to tradition, former Presidents attend, however, Donald Trump has refused to attend Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

