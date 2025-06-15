Washington, June 15: President Donald Trump said the US had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran” and warned Tehran against targeting US interests in retaliation. Israeli Drone Strikes Refinery in Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, Iranian News Agencies Say.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Saturday.