New Delhi, December 1: Francesco Rocca, who heads the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has described fake news about coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines as a "second pandemic". Speaking at a virtual briefing to the UN Correspondents Association on Monday, Francesco Rocca urged governments and organisations to highlight the importance of vaccination once a vaccine s developed. COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 'Months Away', After Vaccination Begins For Adults, Says Top US Epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci.

Rocca said that "to beat this pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic), we also have to defeat the parallel pandemic of distrust (fake news about vaccine)". He expressed concerns over "a growing hesitancy about vaccines in general, and about a COVID vaccine in particular" around the world. He pointed out that a study found that the acceptance rate for a vaccine against the coronavirus was near or below 50 percent, adding that the lack of trust “is by no means a Western phenomenon". Coronavirus Outbreak: Red Cross Urges African Nations to Opt for Immediate, Strict Containment Measures; Cites Devastation on Laxity.

"In several African countries, we have seen a common scepticism towards vaccines in general, with a common belief being that foreigners use Africa as a medical 'testing ground'," Rocca said. "We believe that the massive, coordinated efforts that will be needed to roll out the COVID vaccine in an equitable manner need to be paralleled by equally massive efforts to proactively build and maintain trust," he emphasised.

