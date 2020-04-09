France Reports First Fall in Number of Patients in Intensive Care Unit Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Paris, April 9: France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlier.

There are now 7,066 patients in intensive care, top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the total combined death toll in hospitals and nursing homes had now risen to 12,210.

Urging people to keep on observing a nationwide lockdown, he said: "Thanks to these measures, we are in the process of putting the brakes on the epidemic."