Berlin, August 8: Germany and France have challenged Washington's role in leading talks over reforming the World Health Organization, citing the US decision to quit the global body. Germany's Health Ministry said the issue was discussed during a call of health ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies Thursday.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry said that in view of the United States' withdrawal from WHO, “Germany and France currently see no mandate for the US to lead the WHO reform process for the G-7.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You from COVID-19, Says World Health Organisation.

“How can you be leading while you are leaving?” the ministry added. The Trump administration, which holds the rotating presidency of the G-7 this year, has accused WHO of bowing to pressure from China in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.