Montreal, November 5: Canada reported the country's first case of human infected with the H1N2 virus, a rare strain of swine flu. Local health officials in a statement mentioned that the case which was detected in the western province of Alberta appears to be isolated and "there is no increased risk to Albertans at this moment". The statement clearly mentioned that this was the only influenza case reported in the area so far.

It further mentioned that the patient who developed the symptoms "was tested and then quickly recovered. There is no evidence at this time that the virus has spread further." The country's health officials are however looking into the matter to find out the source of the virus and to verify that it has not spread. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: PM Justin Trudeau Announces New Plan for ‘Made-in-Canada’ Coronavirus Vaccine.

Sharing further details about the virus, Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada shared some information on Twitter. She said, "This is a rare type of flu in humans, typically acquired from exposure to infected pigs and not known to spread easily from human to human."

Here's what Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada said:

1/3 A single case of variant influenza A(H1N2)v has been reported in Canada. This is a rare type of flu in humans, typically acquired from exposure to infected pigs and not known to spread easily from human to human. https://t.co/exhH1UTGpr

— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) November 4, 2020

She further mentioned that according to the current assessment based on the available evidence there is no increased risk to people and no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission at this time.

Is the new virus related to COVID-19?

H1N2v is a variant of influenza A. It is not linked to COVID-19 and it is not a foodborne illness.

3/3 H1N2v is variant of influenza A. It is not linked to COVID-19 and it is not a foodborne illness. I am in touch with my colleague @CMOH_Alberta and we will continue to keep you informed on this issue. More information: https://t.co/uRXMQ42FZ8 — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) November 4, 2020

The H1N2 strain is not a food-related illness and it is not transmissible to humans by eating pork or other pig products, officials said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).