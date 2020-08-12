Hong Kong, August 12: Hong Kong on Wednesday suspended its extradition agreements with France and Germany. The decision was taken after the two European powers protested against the recent developments in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong government, in a statement, said, "The two countries have politicised juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between (Hong Kong) and Germany and France." China Sanctions Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz And 9 Others to Counter US Action on Hong Kong.

After the Hong Kong government announced the deferment of upcoming Legislative elections due to COVID-19 surge, Germany had suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong. Similarly, in protest against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's move to postpone elections. On August 3, France also decided to halt the ratification of the extradition agreement signed on May 4, 2017, with Hong Kong.

The polls for the Legislative council were scheduled to be held in September, but is now expected to be postponed till the year-end or early 2021. The move infuriated democracy supporters. The 70-member Legislative Council, currently being ruled by the pro-establishment party of Lam. However, several surveys have given the edge to the pro-democracy coalition in the upcoming legislative elections. China Opens New Office For Security Agents to Operate in Hong Kong, A Week After Passing Controversial National Security Law in City.

On July 29, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections. Pro-democracy candidates had made unprecedented gains in last year's district council elections, winning 17 out of 18 councils. Earlier this week, China also sanctioned 11 Americans in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the United States on August 7. The senators who were sanctioned by China include Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Pat Toomey.

