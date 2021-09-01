Canada Lotto 649 Result September 1: The Interprovincial Lottery Corporation will today announce the winning number of Canada Lotto 649 lottery. Lotto 649 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. The Lotto 649 carries a jackpot prize worth $5 million. Those who played the Canada Lotto 649 game can check the draw results online at lotto.net. Scholl down to know where and how to check Lotto 649 draw results. MHADA Lottery 2021 Konkan Board: Registration Begins for 8,984 Houses Up for Sale, Know How To Register and Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

The draw for Canada Lotto 649 takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The draw closes at 10:30 pm EST. The draw is conducted with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine. A player must choose six numbers between 1 and 49. If you are unable to decide, hit "Quick Pick" and the lottery terminal will randomly choose numbers for you. When the draw opens, six lucky numbers are announced at lotto.net.

One can choose one set of numbers for the Main Draw and another set of numbers for the GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW. This selection needs to be done on 10 boards. Each board costs $3 CAD.

Visit the official website - www.lotto.net.

Click on "Canada 649" under the "Latest Results" section.

When the draw opens, six winning numbers will be displayed.

The previous lottery took place on August 28, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were 6, 8, 9, 12, 19, 26. The bonus winning number was 43. The jackpot prize was $10,990,459. There were 8,52,148 winners in this draw.

Launched on June 12, 1982, Canada Lotto 469 lottery is functioning for more than three decades now. As per the rules of the lottery, one player can play for only 26 weeks in a row. Visit lotto.net to know the latest Lotto 649 lottery draw results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).