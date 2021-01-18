Washington, January 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed in the United States every year in January on the third Monday. The day highlights the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr and focuses on civil rights. It is a federal holiday in America to mark the birthday Martin Luther King, the activist who was most known for his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955. Banks and garbage and trash collection are some of the services which will remain closed in the United States. US House of Representatives Passes Legislation to Promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's Legacies.

Other the Banks and trash collection, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed on Monday in the country. Federal and state offices will also be shut on January 18 on the MLK Day. Meanwhile, buses and trains will operate as per routine. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Date, History and Significance of Day That Marks Birthday of American Activist.

Services Which Will Remain Open on the MLK Day:

Retails Stores

Restaurants and Parks

Liquor Shops

Supermarkets

Bus and Train services

Services Which Will Remain Shut on the MLK Day:

Banks

Federal Offices

State Offices

Stock Market

Garbage and Trash Collection: There will be no trash and recycling collection on MLK Day. The entire week’s collection will be delayed by a day.

Martin Luther King Jr was born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta. During his growing up years, he experienced a lot of racial prejudices. He began to hate racial segregation, which was undertaken in schools and colleges. He led the civil rights movement in the United States from the mid-1950s. He started nonviolent activism and protested against discrimination. The idea of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday was promoted by labour unions.

