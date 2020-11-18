Washington, November 18: US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, informed that he has fired US's election security official, Chris Krebs . He took to Twitter and wrote, "effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency." This comes after Krebs rejected President Trump's claims of "massive fraud" in the recently concluded US Presidential Elections 2020. Donald Trump Fires Fresh Salvo, Says 'Twitter Doing Nothing to Check Lies, Propaganda of China or Radical Left Democratic Party.'

Trump said that Krebs has made a highly inaccurate statement about the Presidential Elections. "The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," added the incumbent US President. World News | Trump Fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Krebs was tasked to protect the elections against any foreign or domestic hacker intrusions into the voting machines, sorting and counting machines, databases and other systems that states and localities rely on to tally ballots. Donald Trump has lost the elections to Democrat and former US Vice-President Joe Biden. However, he has refused to concede.

