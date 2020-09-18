Wellington, Sep 18: There were no new coronavirus cases in New Zealand on Friday for the first time in early August, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry said that currently there were 54 people linked to a community cluster which was detected last month in Auckland, the country's largest city, reports Xinhua news agency.

They remain in an Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 22 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts. How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

There are four people in hospital with Covid-19, including one in ICU, the statement said.

With no new cases to report and seven additional recovered cases, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 70.

Of those, 33 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 37 are community cases, the statement said.

The country's total number of confirmed cases as of Friday stood at 1,458, with 25 deaths.

