Skopje (North Macedonia), March 16: A massive fire that broke out early Sunday in a nightclub in North Macedonia's southern town of Kocani has killed 51 people and injured about 100 more, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a press conference.

The blaze began around 2:35 am during a concert by a local pop group, according to Toshkovski. He said the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire. Video on social media shows chaos inside. New York City Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bryant Park's Holiday Market in US, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Nightclub in North Macedonia

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information. Toshkovski said police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.