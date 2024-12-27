A massive fire broke out in the United States today, December 27. According to the news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City this morning. A video going viral on social media shows thick black smoke and flames going into the sky as firefighters quickly respond and contain the blaze. US: Woman Sleeping on Stationary New York City Subway Train Dies After Being Set on Fire, Probe Underway.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in New York City

BREAKING - Fire erupts at Bryant Park’s holiday market in New York City pic.twitter.com/IlIwtApDjN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 27, 2024

