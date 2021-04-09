Oslo, April 9: Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg was fined by cops for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules. Erna Solberg reportedly broke the rules during a family gathering organised to celebrate her birthday. Solberg was fined 20,000 Norwegian crowns (Rs 1.75 lakh approx). Police chief Ole Saeverud told the reporters about the development during a press conference.

According to reports, the party was organised at a mountain resort in late February in spite of a ban on events with a gathering of more than 10 people. Solberg celebrated her 60th birthday with 13 family members. Norway Reports Deaths of 23 After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, 13 Were Nursing Home Patients.

The Norwegian prime minister has been at the forefront of the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and framing policies to impose restrictions in the country. "Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law," reported news agency Reuters quoting Saeverud as saying. Norway: 40 Crew and Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive on Luxury Cruise Liner.

On Wednesday, Solberg told Parliament that the Norway government would gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions by the end of June, but only if the country witnesses a decline in infection rates. A four-step plan for easing the restrictions. Notably, Norway is among the European countries that have the lowest infection and death rate.

Till now, over 101,000 people have been infected with COVID-19. The country has reported 684 deaths so far. More than 88,000 people have recovered from the virus until now.

