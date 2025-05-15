National Senior Fraud Awareness Day is an annual event that is held across the United States of America (USA) on May 15. This day was established by the U.S. Senate in 2018. The main highlight of this annual event in the US is to raise awareness about the increasing number of fraudulent scams targeting people of the country, especially the seniors. The day also encourages the implementation of policies and educates people by promoting awareness to prevent such scams and improve protections for seniors. National Senior Fraud Awareness Day 2025 in the US falls on Thursday, May 15. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

As per reports, senior fraud has been a growing concern as millions of older people of the United States. They are usually targeted by scams each year, including the Internal Revenue Service impersonation scams, lottery scams, health care fraud, grandparent scams, computer tech support scams, work-at-home scams, charity scams, among others.

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day 2025 Date

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 15.

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day Significance

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day is an important event in the USA that encourages the implementation of policies to prevent scams and protect seniors from scams targeting seniors. The day serves as an opportunity to engage in conversations with older family members and friends about common scams and how to recognise them.

The day also honours the commitment and dedication of the individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to fight against scams targeting seniors. It recognises the efforts of that law enforcement, consumer protection groups and financial institutions that play vital roles in preventing scams targeting seniors and educating them on ways to prevent it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).