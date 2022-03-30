Kyiv, March 30: In peace talks held on Tuesday, Russia has announced it will "drastically reduce" military combat operations in two key areas of Ukraine "to boost mutual trust". Alexander Fomin, Russia's deputy defence minister said Moscow would "radically, by several times reduce the military activity" around Kyiv and Chernihiv." However, the west and other European countries have raised caution against Russia's announcement to withdraw the army. Russian troop movement near Kyiv possibly 'repositioning, not a real withdrawal,' said Pentagon.

In a hastily arranged call on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to discuss efforts to hamper the Russian economy and provide military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia to Reduce Military Activity Near Kyiv, Chernihiv; Joe Biden to Discuss Ukraine War in Phone Call With European Leaders, Says White House

Meanwhile, Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous “Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself” phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region on Tuesday night. He was captured by the Russian forces on the snake islands. Defence Ministry of Ukraine tweeted, "Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous “Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself” phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the Hero! #GlorytoUkraine" Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Signals From Peace Talks 'Positive'.

Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous “Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself” phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the Hero! #GlorytoUkraine pic.twitter.com/uruPgkBLGv — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 29, 2022

On Tuesday, Russia attacked a fuel storage facility in the Rivne region. The facility supplies fuel to Kyiv for the Ukrainian army. Residential areas of Lysychansk were shelled by heavy artillery, said the Governor. Amid the restless shelling on Wednesday, Russian troops were advancing towards the residential areas. Apart from this, at least 12 people were dead, over 30 wounded after the Russian missile hits Mykolayiv Regional State Administration.

Aftermath.@AFP photographer Fadel Senna visits bomb-damaged Trostianets where destroyed Russian military vehicles litter the rubble-strewn streets. Ukrainian servicemen assess the damage after the Russian retreat from the northeastern city pic.twitter.com/dyZMKpJtt2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 30, 2022

Russian troops have killed at least 1,179 Ukrainian civilians since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to the UN. At least 1,860 people were injured, including 74 children, from February 24 till March 28, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said. More than 2.3 million people have left Ukraine for Poland since Feb. 24, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees office.

