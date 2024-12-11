In a major development, the South Korea Police raided the presidential office on Wednesday, December 11. According to Yonhap news agency, police are searching South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is under criminal investigation on insurrection charges related to his brief imposition of martial law, though he has not been arrested or questioned by authorities. Yoon Suk Yeol Placed on Travel Ban: South Korean President Prohibited From Foreign Travel As Prosecutors Weigh Possible Insurrection Charges.

South Korea Police Raids Presidential Office

