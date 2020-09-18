Bangkok, Sep 18: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday issued a warning to 24 provinces to brace for flooding as tropical storm Noul made landfall in the country's north and north-east regions.

Noul is as devastating as tropical storm Podul, which caused widespread flooding in the Nakhon Phanom province last August, Xinhua news agency quoted the TMD as saying.

Noul is currently increasing in strength as it approaches Vietnam and is likely to develop into a typhoon, said the TMD, adding that it was closely monitoring whether it weakens into a tropical storm as it sweeps through upper Thailand.

The northeast, the TMD said, is forecast to be showered with more than 90 mm of rainfall and may cause flooding in the region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has also warned riverside residents in the 24 provincesto brace for flash floods or runoffs as tropical storm Noul, currently a Category 3 storm, will likely turn into Category 5 or a typhoon.

The Thai Royal Irrigation Department said it has taken steps on water management at dams and reservoirs in the northeast, which is expected to be hit first by Noul, by discharging water to make room to store water brought by the storm.

Also, the Department of Prevention and Mitigation of Public Disasters has coordinated with provincial public relief centers and a network of civilian volunteers, local administration organizations and private sectors, to find ways to assist residents that may be affected by Noul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).