A massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, July 30, triggering tsunami waves that tore through Severo-Kurilsk in the Kuril Islands. Shocking video captured the moment coastal buildings were ripped from their foundations and swept away by the surging waters. Industrial structures, including factory units, were among those engulfed, as debris was dragged inland by the force of the waves. Streets and nearby areas were flooded within moments, leaving destruction in their wake. The terrifying scene surfaced on social media. The quake has led to tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including regions like Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. Earthquake in Russia: Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Kamchatka Coast, Tsunami Alerts Issued Across Pacific.

Buildings Swept Away in Kuril Islands

🚨🇷🇺 BREAKING: TSUNAMI SLAMS INTO SEVERO-KURILSK, RUSSIA, BUILDINGS RIPPED AWAY ON CAMERA The first waves crash into Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, with brutal force, ripping coastal buildings off their foundations and dragging debris inland. The footage captures the raw power… https://t.co/NaaKR25Ka0 pic.twitter.com/QhJKqO7PQ4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 30, 2025

Factory Buildings Washed Away in Russia

🇷🇺🌊 — NEW: The first #tsunami waves have reached Severo-Kurilsk, Russian Kuril Islands near #Kamchatka, flooding a local fish processing plant. Stay safe,Stay Alert #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0TUBRpR3Vw — Gaza Shadowed (@GazaShadowed) July 30, 2025

Massive Quake Triggers Tsunami in Russia

