Tokyo, Augsut 7: Typhoon Mirinae is likely to approach eastern Japan between the afternoon of August 7 and August 8. Notably, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is concluding on August 8, and many sporting events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. As per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Typhoon Mirinae could bring heavy rainfall mainly in the Pacific side of the country. The agency has also warned people of high waves, landslides and floods in the low-lying areas. Aditi Ashok At Tokyo Olympics: Indian Golfer In Medal Positions After Final Round Is Suspended Temporarily.

At present, the centre of the tropical storm is expected to pass about 125 miles offshore from Tokyo. Maximum winds near the centre point will gust to around 60 mph (97 Km/hr). Typhoon Mirinae was about 140 kilometres north-northeast of Minamidaitojima, an island east of Okinawa, as of 12 pm (local time) on Friday. It was moving east-northeast at a speed of about 20 kilometres per hour, reported Japanese website mainichi.jp. What Is a Cyclone? How Is It Formed? What Are the Dos and Dont’s One Needs To Keep in Mind To Stay Safe?.

Map And Tracking Of Typhoon Mirinae:

Sunset on Tropical Storm #Mirinae near the Japanese Okinawa Islands #台風10号 pic.twitter.com/ibeEEDJ3zk — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) August 5, 2021

The typhoon was forecast to bring winds up to the speed of 65 km/hr to the Okinawa region. Meanwhile, in the Kanto-Koshin region that includes Tokyo, the wind speed is expected to be 54 km/hr. As per the JMA, Typhoon Mairane is expected to bring a maximum of between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain to the Kanto-Koshin region over the next day.

The downpour will start on Saturday afternoon. Around two-inch rainfall is predicted coastal areas near the bend in Honshu east of the Echigo Mountains, the region also includes Tokyo. Meanwhile, Olympic officials said that they are monitoring the situation. The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 8.

