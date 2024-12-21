A gruesome murder has come to light from the United States, where a man allegedly beheaded his one-year-old son with a knife near Sacramento, California. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Sacramento Sheriff said that at around 4:15 this morning, December 21, they responded to a residence on the 7500 block of Versailles Way in North Sacramento County for a family disturbance. Cops further said that a woman told them that her husband, Andrey Demskiy (28), had assaulted her and her mother. At the time, deputies also found that a one-year-old boy was inside the residence alone with Demskiy, who had possibly injured the child after throwing him. Fearing for the child's safety, the officials forced their way into the residence and managed to detain Demskiy, who became physically resistive. "As Deputies took him into custody, they made the gruesome discovery of a severed child’s head in the bedroom where Demskiy was contacted and detained," the post read. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Kills One-Year-Old Son in US

FATHER KILLS HIS ONE-YEAR-OLD SON IN GRUESOME HOMICIDE At approximately 4:15 this morning, Sacramento County Sheriff’s North Patrol Deputies responded to a residence on the 7500 block of Versailles Way in North Sacramento County for a family disturbance. Deputies arrived a… pic.twitter.com/cyMbohisOJ — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 21, 2024

Toddler Beheaded With a Knife Near Sacramento

1-year-old boy beheaded with a knife near Sacramento, California. Dad arrested pic.twitter.com/U1WFK1uMNO — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 21, 2024

